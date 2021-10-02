Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $88,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,031. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.