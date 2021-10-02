Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $120,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 450,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

