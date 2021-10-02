Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.