ScPrime Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,863,673 coins and its circulating supply is 38,180,062 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

