Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00005560 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $185.52 million and $6.21 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00368699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.84 or 0.00877024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

