Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,186.47

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,186.47 ($15.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,165 ($15.22). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22), with a volume of 10,217 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,277.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,186.47. The company has a market cap of £217.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

