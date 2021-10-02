Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 60,736 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,736 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donaldson by 164.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $567,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

