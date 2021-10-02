Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Five9 worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.94. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.