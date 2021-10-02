Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $368.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

