Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.22% of Onto Innovation worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

