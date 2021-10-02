Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,948 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,561 shares of company stock worth $18,647,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.