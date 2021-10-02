Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Saia worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.51 and a 1-year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

