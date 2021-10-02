Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 7,643 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

