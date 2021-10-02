Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 16,966 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.17 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

