Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 17,095 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.96. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.