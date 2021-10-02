Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO opened at $22.41 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.