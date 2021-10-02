Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
