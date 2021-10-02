Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

