Semux Hits Market Cap of $103,489.46 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $103,489.46 and $15.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00084425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015723 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009062 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005081 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

