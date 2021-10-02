Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $616,690.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and $616,690.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

