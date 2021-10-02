Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $384.76

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$384.76 and traded as low as C$370.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$370.00, with a volume of 1,158 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$384.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$361.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$934.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$60.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.58 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

