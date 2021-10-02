Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.70

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and traded as low as $22.37. Seven & i shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 31,054 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.