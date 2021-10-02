SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 50,228 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.31 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

