SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 239.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.98. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

