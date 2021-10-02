SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 333,864 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

