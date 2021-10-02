SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.21

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and traded as low as $29.09. SGS shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 42,894 shares traded.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.