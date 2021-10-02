Shard (SHARD) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $4,381.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

