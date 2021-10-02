SHIBA INU Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $297.50 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.98 or 0.99837690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.30 or 0.07035631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.00748830 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.