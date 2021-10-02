Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $72,460.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00011740 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00146752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,786.09 or 1.00198389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.10 or 0.07024521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

