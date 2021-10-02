Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Rises By 133.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.79.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

