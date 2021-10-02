Short Interest in ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Drops By 60.8%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. ADOMANI has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

