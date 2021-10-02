Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 53.0%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.