Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Rises By 103.7%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,848. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

