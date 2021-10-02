Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 50.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.32. 24,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,817. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

