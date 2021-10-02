Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Drops By 57.4%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

