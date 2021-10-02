Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Decreases By 50.0%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. 7,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

