Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Declines By 60.5%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 1,130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

CGIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.