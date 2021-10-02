Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Drops By 49.5%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,893. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 742.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

