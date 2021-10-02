Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Expands By 159.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

