Short Interest in COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Drops By 60.9%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CIG.C traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

