Short Interest in COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Drops By 60.9%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CIG.C traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.