Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 49.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,933. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

