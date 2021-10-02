Short Interest in DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Decreases By 57.5%

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DirectView stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. DirectView has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About DirectView
