Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Expands By 101.5%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the August 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $$10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

