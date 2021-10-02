Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 135.8%

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.