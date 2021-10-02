Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 135.8%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

