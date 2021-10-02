Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Increases By 100.0%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRSGU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. 13,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,843. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $5,500,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

