Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 101.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.