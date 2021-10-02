Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 133.3%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
freenet stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.
About freenet
