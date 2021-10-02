Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 133.3%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

