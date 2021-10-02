Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Declines By 56.0%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GSQD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. G Squared Ascend I has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.