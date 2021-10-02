Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 143.4%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
