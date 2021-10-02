Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 143.4%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.

GLNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

