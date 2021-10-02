Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Drops By 59.7%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

