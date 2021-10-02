Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rises By 94.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,751.0 days.
PMOIF stock remained flat at $$4.57 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
About Harbour Energy
