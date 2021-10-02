Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rises By 94.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,751.0 days.

PMOIF stock remained flat at $$4.57 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.